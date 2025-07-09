DG ISPR slams Indian state terrorism; says Pakistan’s nuclear assets fully secure

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has firmly denounced Indian state-sponsored terrorism and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace.

In a special interview with international broadcaster Al Jazeera, he strongly criticized India for adopting terrorism as a state policy against Pakistan. He stated that Indian-backed actions, particularly in Balochistan, are part of a deliberate effort to destabilize the country.

Referring to the deadly bomb attack in Waziristan last month, which claimed the lives of 16 Pakistani soldiers and injured over 20 others, the DG ISPR linked the incident to the banned terrorist group known as “Fitna al-Khawarij” (TTP). He asserted that India is directly involved in funding and supporting such extremist outfits to orchestrate violence on Pakistani soil.

“Fitna al-Khawarij” and the Hijacking of Religion

General Chaudhry explained the use of the term Khawarij, referring to militant groups that falsely claim religious justification while targeting the Pakistani state and military. He emphasized that Islam does not grant individuals, groups, or organizations the authority to wage war — that right belongs solely to the state.

“The current wave of Fitna al-Khawarij is an extension of a historical ideology that has, for centuries, caused bloodshed under a misguided belief system,” he noted. “These groups have no link to Islam, humanity, or Pakistani values.”

“Fitna al-Hindustan” and India’s Role

He also introduced the phrase Fitna al-Hindustan to describe terrorists allegedly backed by India. According to the DG ISPR, these elements are especially active in Balochistan, where they aim to create unrest through coordinated subversion.

General Chaudhry pointed to India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval as the head of a broader network involved in state-sponsored terrorism. He claimed that Indian political leaders have openly acknowledged support for terrorist activities in Pakistan, and that several Western countries, including the US and Canada, have raised concerns about India’s role — calling it a growing international threat.

On Iran and Regional Stability

During the interview, the DG ISPR also condemned recent Israeli aggression against Iran, reaffirming Pakistan’s political and diplomatic solidarity with the Iranian people. He stressed that any hostility toward Muslim nations is viewed by Pakistan as a serious threat to regional peace and security.

Pakistan’s Nuclear Resolve

Responding to questions about Pakistan’s nuclear program, General Chaudhry declared that the country’s nuclear assets are “completely secure” and serve as a cornerstone of national defense.

“Pakistan is a responsible and declared nuclear power,” he asserted. “Our deterrent is invincible, and any attempt to challenge it would be met with a firm and resolute response. It reflects our confidence in both our strategic capabilities and regional stability.”