Outrage as two women gang-raped, paraded naked in India’s Manipur

NEW DELHI – Women in world's most populated country are still haunted by the sexual violence epidemic as these issues remain widespread problem in India.

The incident caused huge outrage as a clip went viral showing women being paraded naked by culprits in Manipur, prompting action from local authorities.

Reports in international media quoting local authorities said a case has been lodged, and a key accused has been held, while others are still at large. The incident occurred in Kangpokpi district against women from Kuki-Zo tribal community.

It was reported that the incident occurred back in early May but it was reported earlier this week as the video surfaced online, and amid outrage Modi-led government approached social media apps to remove the graphic clips.

The disturbing graphics show the victims being dragged and groped by culprits who take them into fields.

Amid the outrage, the ruling party BJP draws huge ire over its failure to end such incidents.