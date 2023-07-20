Hira Mani trolled for her latest Barbie avatar

Hira Mani proved her versatility onscreen, and has a bold style statement, while the mother of two never shies away from trying new things.

The Barbie trend took the fashion world by storm, and becomes the latest craze across the globe with celebrities jumping into the bandwagon, and the latest to slay in Barbie look is Hira Mani.

The actor shared her new pictures of wearing a Pink top with denim, showing her belly button.

Her wardrobe choices ended up grabbing attention for the wrong reasons and netizens directed a lot of backlash towards the actor.

Here’s how people reacted

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor mostly remains unresponsive to online trolling over her wardrobe choices however a few months back, she shared her two cents on people denouncing her clicks on social media.