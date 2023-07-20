Search

Pakistan

Naila Kiani creates record with successful Broad Peak summit 

02:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2023
GILGIT – Pakistan’s ace woman mountaineer Naila Kiani has added another feather to her cap by successfully summiting Broad Peak, the world's 12th highest peak in northern Pakistan. 

By achieving this feat, the mother of two has become the only Pakistani woman to have climbed all the 8000ers located in Pakistan. 

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said Naila had ascended Pakistan’s fifth and final 8,000-metre peak on Thursday morning. 

She is also the first Pakistani woman to summit Broad Peak, complete the climb of all five 8,000-metre peaks in Pakistan, and scale eight 8,000ers worldwide. 

Naila Kiani has successfully summited Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world at 8,849m above sea level, weeks after she climbed Annapurna I, the world’s 10th-highest mountain.

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

