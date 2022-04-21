13-year-old girl raped by 80 men for eight months in India

10:20 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
13-year-old girl raped by 80 men for eight months in India
Source: File Photo
NEW DELHI – Indian police have rescued a minor girl, who was raped by 80 men for more than eight months after she was forced into prostitution following the death of her mother due to Covid-19.

According to Zee News, the 13-year-old Indian girl was reportedly sent to several brothels in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana before she was rescued in Guntur.

The police have arrested 74 people in the case while hunt for others is underway.

The minor girl was forced into prostitution by a woman identified as Swarna Kumari, who adopted her in last June after the death of her mother.

Kumari had become a friend of the victim’s mother at the hospital and she took the girl with her upon her death without informing her father.

Police launched search operation after the father of the 13-year-old girl lodged a complaint and recovered her on April 10. 

