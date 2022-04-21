PM Shehbaz orders foolproof security for Imran Khan ahead of PTI's Lahore rally

PM Shehbaz orders foolproof security for Imran Khan ahead of PTI's Lahore rally
LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday issued orders to ensure foolproof security of former premier Imran Khan as he is set to address the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rally in Punjab’s capital city.

The orders from PM Sharif to the Ministry of Interior come in wake of security alerts ahead of the event that is set to begin at 8pm tonight.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed Minister for Interior Rana Sanauallah Khan to personally monitor the security arrangements.

Following the directives, the ministry has sent emergency letters to Home Secretaries of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chief Commissioner and Inspector General of Islamabad Police to ensure strict security of Imran Khan, state broadcaster reported. 

PTI is going to hold its first power show at Minar-e-Pakistan since the ouster of Khan from the office through a no-confidence vote. As the Imran Khan-led party managed to pull massive crowds in its recent rallies in Peshawar and Lahore, it is confident to hold unprecedented gathering in Lahore.

A day earlier, the deputy commissioner of Lahore sent a letter to PTI, advising it to use bulletproof vehicle for Khan’s movement from his residence to Minar-e-Pakistan.

The city administration also advised that the former prime minister should address the rally over the phone due to security alerts. It added that he wanted to visit the venue, the dais must be protected with bulletproof glass.

Asking PTI to arrange backup electricity generator, it said that unidentified persons should not be allowed to enter the ground.

Former PM Imran Khan while speaking on Twitter Space on Wednesday night vowed to go to address the rally no matter what. 

