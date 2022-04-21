Sehat Kahani co-founder Dr Sara Saeed Khurram joins World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders Class of 2022

Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, Co-founder and CEO-Sehat Kahani joins world’s most driven researchers, innovative entrepreneurs, activists and promising political leaders between the ages of 30 and 40 as World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders Class of 2022.

Her initiative Sehat Kahani has been providing quality and affordable healthcare to patients across Pakistan through a global network of female doctors. Over a million patients today in Pakistan have used Sehat Kahani to access doctors.

Dr.Sara Saeed Khurram is a strong advocate of re-integrating and empowering the female doctor workforce in Pakistan who leave the medical field due to cultural and social barriers. Previously Dr. Sara Also has been awarded the Prestigious Rolex Award for Enterprise as Associate Laureate and We Empower Award in 2021 for her work in healthcare, entrepreneurship and social impact.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders was founded in 2005 by Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, to help shape future leaders who are equipped to both take responsibility for creating a more sustainable and inclusive world, and to address its increasingly complex and interrelated challenges. Today, there are over 1,400 members and alumni from more than 120 countries. Notable members include prime ministers Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica, entrepreneurs Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, peace activist Victor Ochen, and economist Esther Duflo.

The class of 2022 is gender equal and has representatives from 42 countries. Members will take part in a three-year leadership development programme that will help them reach their next level of impact. The programme offers executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas with a trusted network of peers.