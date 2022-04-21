Ex-PM Imran Khan’s ‘Twitter rally’ breaks the internet

09:48 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
Ex-PM Imran Khan's 'Twitter rally' breaks the internet
Source: PTI (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again emerged as a trendsetter as it become the first political party to host a record-breaking live session on Twitter on Wednesday night.

PTI leader Dr Arslan Khalid said that half a million people from across the world tuned in during former prime minister Imran Khan’s first-ever audio session on Twitter Spaces where he touched upon various topics and gave answers to questions made by public.

Khalid added that average number of listeners at one time was 162,000.

Imran Ghazali, the digital media head of the party, also celebrated the occasion on Twitter. He wrote: “What a moment, Imran Khan's space session breaks the internet in Pakistan”.

When a PTI supporter asked about threats to Mr Khan’s life in Lahore rally, being held today, the former premier said that he will attend the gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan no matters what.

“We are going to launch our fight for freedom from the place where a resolution for separate homeland was passed years ago,” he said.

During the historic online session, he urged supporters to not speak against armed forces of Pakistan.

“We cannot survive without our army,” he said, adding that the army is more necessary for Pakistan than Imran Khan. 

