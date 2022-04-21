Maryam Nawaz seeks LHC permission to go on Umrah
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (IHC) to seek permission to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.
The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that she was unable to go abroad as her passport is with the court.
The PML-N leader had to surrender her passport before LHC to get bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case in November 2019 after she was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in August of the same year.
The anti-graft watchdog has accused Maryam Nawaz of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998. Later, she had allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.
The court is likely to hear the petition today (Thursday).
LHC grants bail to Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhary ... 03:47 PM | 4 Nov, 2019
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Monday granted bail to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhary ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Maryam Nawaz seeks LHC permission to go on Umrah10:55 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- 13-year-old girl raped by 80 men for eight months in India10:20 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Ex-PM Imran Khan’s ‘Twitter rally’ breaks the internet09:48 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- HBL Q1 2022 Profit rises to Rs14.6 billion driven by strong business ...09:10 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:33 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Indian cricketer KL Rahul to tie the knot with actress Athiya Shetty07:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Arifa Siddiqui makes singing comeback with husband09:27 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos set internet on fire08:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022