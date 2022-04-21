Maryam Nawaz seeks LHC permission to go on Umrah

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (IHC) to seek permission to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that she was unable to go abroad as her passport is with the court.

The PML-N leader had to surrender her passport before LHC to get bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case in November 2019 after she was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in August of the same year.

The anti-graft watchdog has accused Maryam Nawaz of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998. Later, she had allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The court is likely to hear the petition today (Thursday).