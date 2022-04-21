Maryam Nawaz seeks LHC permission to go on Umrah

10:55 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
Maryam Nawaz seeks LHC permission to go on Umrah
Source: Maryam Nawaz Sharif (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (IHC) to seek permission to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that she was unable to go abroad as her passport is with the court.

The PML-N leader had to surrender her passport before LHC to get bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case in November 2019 after she was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in August of the same year.

The anti-graft watchdog has accused Maryam Nawaz of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998. Later, she had allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The court is likely to hear the petition today (Thursday).

LHC grants bail to Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhary ... 03:47 PM | 4 Nov, 2019

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court on Monday granted bail to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhary ...

More From This Category
Ex-PM Imran Khan’s ‘Twitter rally’ breaks ...
09:48 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
Punjab slashes sugar, flour prices on directives ...
11:35 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Pakistan lauds US congresswoman Ilhan Omar for ...
10:27 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Tariq Fatemi made PM Shehbaz Sharif’s aide on ...
07:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on PM Shehbaz ...
06:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Miftah Ismail leaves for US today to revive IMF ...
07:30 PM | 20 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi’s new workout video goes viral
08:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr