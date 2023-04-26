Komal Rizvi's dance video from her dholki goes viral

Komal Rizvi, a renowned Pakistani actress and singer, recently made headlines with her second marriage to Silicon Valley business tycoon, S. Ali Uppal, in a grand and intimate family affair in the USA.

Rizvi's career in the entertainment industry spans several years, and she has garnered a large following for her work on PTV's "Hawaayen" and several hit songs. She has also gained recognition in the Indian media industry, earning her a prominent place in Pakistan's entertainment scene.

The wedding ceremony was a private gathering, attended by close relatives and friends, and Rizvi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a traditional red bridal ensemble. The event created a celebratory atmosphere, and the couple's fans and admirers have taken to social media to express their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds.

Her caption, "One day down, forever to go,". Fans can't get enough of the charming couple and eagerly anticipate what's to come in their journey together.

At the dholki event, a video captured her dancing to the hit Bollywood track "Kajraarey" while donning a stunning ensemble featuring beautiful dull gold gota work on a yellow and off-white attire. Her impressive dance moves and lively facial expressions had the audience completely captivated. The video has been spreading on the Internet like wildfire with fans gushing over it and flooding the comments with heart emojis.

On the work front, Rizvi debuted as a singer with the song Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji. She then ventured into the drama industry with Hawaain in 1997, Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher, and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She was recently seen in Tanaa Banaa and Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.