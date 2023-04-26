Komal Rizvi's dance video from her dholki goes viral

Komal Rizvi, a renowned Pakistani actress and singer, recently made headlines with her second marriage to Silicon Valley business tycoon, S. Ali Uppal, in a grand and intimate family affair in the USA.
Rizvi's career in the entertainment industry spans several years, and she has garnered a large following for her work on PTV's "Hawaayen" and several hit songs. She has also gained recognition in the Indian media industry, earning her a prominent place in Pakistan's entertainment scene.
The wedding ceremony was a private gathering, attended by close relatives and friends, and Rizvi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a traditional red bridal ensemble. The event created a celebratory atmosphere, and the couple's fans and admirers have taken to social media to express their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds.
Her caption, "One day down, forever to go,". Fans can't get enough of the charming couple and eagerly anticipate what's to come in their journey together.
At the dholki event, a video captured her dancing to the hit Bollywood track "Kajraarey" while donning a stunning ensemble featuring beautiful dull gold gota work on a yellow and off-white attire. Her impressive dance moves and lively facial expressions had the audience completely captivated. The video has been spreading on the Internet like wildfire with fans gushing over it and flooding the comments with heart emojis.
On the work front, Rizvi debuted as a singer with the song Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji. She then ventured into the drama industry with Hawaain in 1997, Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher, and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She was recently seen in Tanaa Banaa and Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
