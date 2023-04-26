High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 commences

LAHORE - The High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 sponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills organized by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association commences on Wednesday here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.
Pakistani No 1 Aqeel Khan, former Pakistan No 2 Shahzad Khan, former Junior Davis Cupper Ahmad Babar, and Certified Fitness Trainer (IFCA, UK) Syed Azhar Hussain will train camp participants under the supervision of Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), former Pakistan No 1, Davis Cup Captain and renowned coach.
Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary, thanked Mr. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, for sponsoring this activity, which is being organized for the second time in Pakistan tennis history, which will surely benefit the top ranked national players in the long run.
The opening ceremony of this prestigious event will take place on Thursday (April 27, 2023) at 5:00 pm. Mr. Omar Zaman from Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd and Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will grace the opening ceremony as chief guests. The closing ceremony of the High Performance Tennis Training Camp will take place on Friday (May 26, 2023) at 5:00 pm at Punjab Tennis Academy.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 26, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
