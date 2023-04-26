High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 commences

LAHORE - The High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 sponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills organized by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association commences on Wednesday here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Pakistani No 1 Aqeel Khan, former Pakistan No 2 Shahzad Khan, former Junior Davis Cupper Ahmad Babar, and Certified Fitness Trainer (IFCA, UK) Syed Azhar Hussain will train camp participants under the supervision of Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), former Pakistan No 1, Davis Cup Captain and renowned coach.

Rashid Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary, thanked Mr. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, for sponsoring this activity, which is being organized for the second time in Pakistan tennis history, which will surely benefit the top ranked national players in the long run.

The opening ceremony of this prestigious event will take place on Thursday (April 27, 2023) at 5:00 pm. Mr. Omar Zaman from Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd and Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will grace the opening ceremony as chief guests. The closing ceremony of the High Performance Tennis Training Camp will take place on Friday (May 26, 2023) at 5:00 pm at Punjab Tennis Academy.