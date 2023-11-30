OGRA announces a sharp rise in LPG prices

KARACHI – Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) costs have increased, a move that will impact customers and families nationwide, according to a Thursday announcement from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

According to the OGRA's notification, LPG rates would increase by Rs 45.18, with a 1.5% increase approved by the regulatory authority.

The household cylinder was priced at Rs 2962 for the month of November. On the other hand, consumers may expect a spike in LPG prices in December, with a total of Rs 3,007.

The noteworthy 1.87% increase in the average value of the dollar over the last month is attributed by OGRA to the recent jump in LPG prices.

One of the main factors driving the increased trend in LPG costs is the variation in the value of the dollar.

Nonetheless, the LPG Association has also chosen to increase the cost of commercial cylinders by Rs 174 in total. The new price per kilogramme for commercial cylinders is established at Rs 255.

According to the LPG Association, the price of commercial cylinders in December is expected to be Rs 11,571, a substantial increase from Rs 251 the previous month.