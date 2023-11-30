Search

Pakistani artists take 'Spotify Wrapped' by storm

Maheen Khawaja
08:11 PM | 30 Nov, 2023
Pakistani artists take 'Spotify Wrapped' by storm
Spotify Wrapped, the highly anticipated annual music revelation, is back to unveil the symphony of the year and this time around Pakistani artists really took the world by storm. 

"Kahani Suno 2.0" by Kaifi Khalil claims the throne as the most-streamed local and global track. Abdul Hannan's trio of tracks— "Iraaday," "Bikhra," and "Siyah"— joins the elite top five.

AUR's "Tu Hai Kahan," Hassan & Roshaan's collaboration "Sukoon," and Azaan Sami Khan's "Ik Lamha" make a mark in the top 10.

Rising starlet Shae Gill reigns supreme as the most-streamed Pakistani female artist, followed by Momina Mustehsan and Abida Parveen. Talha Anjum's "Open Letter" secures a spot as the second most-streamed album, alongside sensations like Hassan & Roshaan's "Day 5" and Azaan Sami Khan's "Main Tera."

Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum and Umair lead the local artists' list, while Arijit Singh, Pritam and AP Dhillon dominate the global scene. 

