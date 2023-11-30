Schools, colleges in Punjab to remain open on Friday, Saturday

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Thursday there will be no smog-related restrictions in the province this weekend keeping in view the improved air quality in the province.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Smog that discussed the situation in the smog-affected districts, including Lahore.

This means schools and colleges will remain open on Friday and Saturday and there will be no closure of businesses over the weekend.

The meeting participants -- provincial ministers, chief secretary, inspector general of police, specialists in the fields of health and environment, secretaries and other key officials -- discussed a wide range of issues at the meeting.

We held a meeting with experts and govt officials today addressing the SMOG challenge in Punjab.

With an improved Air Quality Index (AQI), no restrictions are planned for the upcoming weekend.

Additionally, winter vacations for children will commence from Dec 18 , 2023 to Jan… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) November 30, 2023

In Multan, authorities have announced schools will remain open on Friday and Saturday.

In Punjab, public schools remained closed on last Friday and Saturday.