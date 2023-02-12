PTCL Group’s E-Sports GameKey Arena’s trophy unveiled in Lahore

LAHORE - The champion’s trophy of PTCL Group’s largest E-Sports gaming tournament, ‘GameKey Arena’ was unveiled here in Lahore as 16 finalist PUBG MOBILE squads brace for the ultimate showdown of the gaming extravaganza tonight at PTCL and Ufone 4G’s newly launched gaming platform ‘GameKey’.
The trophy unveiling took place at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, the venue of the last leg of the tournament, which is being played on the ground between the top 16 PUBG MOBILE squads from across the country. The final contest and prize distribution ceremony will be followed by an enthralling musical performance by popular Pakistani singer, Shamoon Ismail.
Earlier 10 maps of the final PUBG MOBILE competition were played online while the last 5 maps will be played tonight face to face. PTCL Group will award a pool prize of PKR 3Million to the winning and runner-up teams.
GameKey Arena tournament, though the first of its kind on the newly launched gaming platform, GameKey, brought aboard more than 700 aspiring and experienced PUBG MOBILE gamers to battle it out for the crown of the ultimate national champion of the game. 40 teams made it through the qualifiers while 16 advanced to the final.
Just like the semifinals and the online legs of the final competition, today’s decisive part of the tournament will also be live-streamed through Ufone 4G’s official YouTube channel. PTCL Group aims to explore and foster gaming talent in the country by providing opportunities to young and talented gamers for personal and professional growth and fulfilment.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.03
|269.53
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
