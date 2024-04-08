World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

John Alfred Tinniswood from England was officially recognised as the longest living person on Earth by the Guinness World Records last week.
Tinniswood received this honour after his predecessor from Venezuela Juan Vicente Pérez passed away last week just two months before his 115th birthday. Pérez was 114 years and 11 months old.
Tinniswood is currently 111 years and 224 days old. The Guinness World Records quoted him as saying: "You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it."
Sharing details about his diet, the 111-year-old said that he does not smoke and that he drinks rarely. The Liverpool-born man added that he eats fish and chips every Friday, but he credits the luck for his long life.
Tinniswood also advised people to live a moderate life, saying: "If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually."
Born on August 26, 1912, John Alfred Tinniswood has lived through two world wars, the Great Influenza and COVID-19 pandemics. According to the Guinness World Records, he is also holding the record for the world’s oldest surviving male World War II veteran.
Tinniswood is now a great-grandfather and lives in a care home in the English seaside town of Southport. Care home manager Katie Howard was quoted as saying that it was an honour for her to care for Tinniswood. She said he is an amazing individual with so many stories to tell.
The world’s oldest living female is a 117-year-old Spanish citizen Maria Branyas Morera.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
