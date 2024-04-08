Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Famous PeopleLifestyleViralWorld

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Web Desk
10:09 PM | 8 Apr, 2024
John Alfred Tinniswood
Source: Guinness World Records

John Alfred Tinniswood from England was officially recognised as the longest living person on Earth by the Guinness World Records last week. 

Tinniswood received this honour after his predecessor from Venezuela Juan Vicente Pérez passed away last week just two months before his 115th birthday. Pérez was 114 years and 11 months old.

How old is world's oldest man?

Tinniswood is currently 111 years and 224 days old. The Guinness World Records quoted him as saying: "You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it."

Sharing details about his diet, the 111-year-old said that he does not smoke and that he drinks rarely. The Liverpool-born man added that he eats fish and chips every Friday, but he credits the luck for his long life.

Tinniswood also advised people to live a moderate life, saying: "If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually."

Who is world’s oldest World War II veteran?

Born on August 26, 1912, John Alfred Tinniswood has lived through two world wars, the Great Influenza and COVID-19 pandemics. According to the Guinness World Records, he is also holding the record for the world’s oldest surviving male World War II veteran.

Where does world's oldest man live?

Tinniswood is now a great-grandfather and lives in a care home in the English seaside town of Southport. Care home manager Katie Howard was quoted as saying that it was an honour for her to care for Tinniswood. She said he is an amazing individual with so many stories to tell.

Who is world's oldest woman?

The world’s oldest living female is a 117-year-old Spanish citizen Maria Branyas Morera.

Who is world's oldest man? Guinness World Records picks new title holder from England

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:21 AM | 9 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr 2024: Check Eid Prayer timings across Pakistan

11:56 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat shares more details about 'fun song' with Yo Yo Honey ...

10:30 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Imran Abbas mesmerizes with rendition of 'Qaseeda Burda Shareef'

10:09 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

09:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Transgender star fronts Bollywood thriller 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2'

08:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2024 on Wednesday

Most viewed

10:10 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Fact-Check: Viral photo shows little Pakistani girl sitting beside ...

12:11 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Solar eclipse 2024: Check time, duration, and where to watch online

09:51 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Total solar eclipse 2024: How long will it stay and who can see it?

03:08 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Has Jannat Mirza found new love after split with Umar Butt?

09:15 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Indian actress Hina Khan shares pictures from her Umrah trip

09:03 AM | 7 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz visits Masjid-e-Nabavi, prays for peace and prosperity of ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:21 AM | 9 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr 2024: Check Eid Prayer timings across Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 April Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: