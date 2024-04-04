World's oldest man Juan Vicente Perez dies two months before 115th birthday

Juan Vicente Perez, the world's oldest man, died on Thursday at the age of 114. His death came just two months before he was going to celebrate his 115th birthday.
A citizen of Venezuela, Juan Vicente Perez was confirmed to be the world's oldest living man by the Guinness World Records when he was aged 112 years and 253 days on 4 February 2022.
Perez was born on 27 May 1909 and married to Ediofina del Rosario Garcia for 60 years until she died in 1997. Together they had 11 children, six sons and five daughters. Later, they had 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Perez celebrated his 110th birthday in 2019 and became the first male supercentenarian from Venezuela. He lived through two World Wars and the COVID pandemic.
Soon after the news of the death of Perez broke out, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro tweeted: "Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years old, from the town of El Cobre he gave Venezuela the Guinness Record for being the oldest man in the world.
"I send my hug and condolences to his family and to all the people of El Cobre, Tachira state. May God receive him in his holy glory!"
After Perez's death, the world's next oldest living man is expected to be Gisaburo Sonobe of Japan. He is 112 years old at the moment and this figure is pending confirmation from his family, according to the Guinness World Records.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
