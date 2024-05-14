Saeed Anwar’s remarks about working women spark controversy

Former Pakistani cricket icon, Saeed Anwar, recently sparked controversy with his remarks on women's role in the workforce.

In a viral video, Anwar expressed concerns about increasing divorce rates, attributing them to women's growing financial independence.

He recounted experiences from his travels, citing examples from Australia and Europe where, according to him, societal issues arose due to women working outside their homes.

Anwar shared anecdotes, including a conversation with New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson and an encounter with an Australian mayor, who both allegedly lamented the societal consequences of women entering the workforce.

Highlighting perceived risks, Anwar suggested that women's financial independence could lead to marital discord, with wives asserting their ability to earn and manage households independently. He implied a strategic aspect to this trend, suggesting a broader societal impact that might not be immediately apparent.