Saeed Anwar’s remarks about working women spark controversy

Former Pakistani cricket icon, Saeed Anwar, recently sparked controversy with his remarks on women's role in the workforce.
In a viral video, Anwar expressed concerns about increasing divorce rates, attributing them to women's growing financial independence.
He recounted experiences from his travels, citing examples from Australia and Europe where, according to him, societal issues arose due to women working outside their homes.
Anwar shared anecdotes, including a conversation with New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson and an encounter with an Australian mayor, who both allegedly lamented the societal consequences of women entering the workforce.
Highlighting perceived risks, Anwar suggested that women's financial independence could lead to marital discord, with wives asserting their ability to earn and manage households independently. He implied a strategic aspect to this trend, suggesting a broader societal impact that might not be immediately apparent.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
