Pakistan Army ranked among top 10 strongest militaries in the world

LAHORE – Pakistani armed forces, with a large number of active-duty personnel and reserves, have been ranked among the top 10 powerful militaries in the world, according to the World Military Strength Ranking 2024.
Like many other nations, nuclear-armed Pakistan has been investing in modernising its military capabilities, including the acquisition of advanced weaponry while its forces are actively involved in counterterrorism operations and engaged in military collaborations with various countries.
The Global Firepower has issued the ranking, ranking 145 nations, with categories ranging from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography. 60 factors were reviewed meticulously including a number of active personnel, army equipment, financial stability, geographic location, and available resources.
In 2024 rankings, the US, Russia, China, and India hold the top four positions. The table topper Washington got 0.0699 in index. Russia got 0.0702, followed by China which got 0.0706, and fourth by India as the South Asian nation got 0.1023 in recent rankings.
Meanwhile, South Korea took place for the UK, while Japan has also moved upward.
Pakistan currently stands at the ninth spot with an index of 0.1711. Turkey moves upward as compared to last year's rankings.
Pakistan has been ranked seventh in manpower and active personnel while in total aircraft and total fighters, the fifth populous nation ranked inside the top-10.
In the category related to tanks, artillery, and rockets, the country performed well. The country however performed not so well in naval power.
The country also witnessed below-average scores in natural resources. The country of 240 million Pakistan is placed 23rd in Purchasing Power Parity, 62nd in forex reserves, and 47th in Defense budget.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
