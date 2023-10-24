Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Ghauri Weapon System

Pakistan Army has conducted training launch of Ghauri Weapon System aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

In a press release, the army media wing ISPR said the launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Force Command (ASFC), senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of the strategic organization.

It said ASFC commander appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of the Army Strategic Forces, which was reflected by proficient handling of weapon system in the field and achievement of operational and technical objectives.

ASFC commander appreciated the scientists and engineers for their contributions towards enhancement of Pakistan's strategic capability.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on successful conduct of the training launch.

The development comes days after Pakistan conducted a successful test-flight of the Ababeel Weapon System.