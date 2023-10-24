Kinza Hashmi: The New Face of Infinix ZERO 30 Series

In the glitzy world of Pakistani showbiz, there's one name that resonates with the heartbeat of the youth – Kinza Hashmi. She's the quintessential celebrity who captures hearts and minds with her talent, beauty, and grace. And recently, she took her stardom to new heights as she was announced as the brand ambassador for Infinix's ZERO 30 Series, leaving her fans in awe.
Kinza Hashmi has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her remarkable acting skills and dazzling beauty. Her recent project, a music video featuring Indian film and TV star Karan Wahi, turned heads on both sides of the border. With the enchanting chemistry between the two stars, the music video quickly became a sensation.
Scroll through Kinza Hashmi's social media, and you'll find a visual diary of her exciting life. Pictures of her at exotic destinations like Turkey during her shoots have become a fan favourite. Kinza's Instagram is a portal into her glamorous life, where she shares glimpses of her work and leisure.
However, it was her partnership with Infinix for the ZERO 30 Series that has set the social media buzzing. Infinix, a brand known for its innovation in mobile technology, revealed Kinza Hashmi as their new brand ambassador with a series of captivating photos.
Her look was nothing short of stunning as she posed with the ZERO 30 5G, showcasing the phone's remarkable features. The ZERO 30 Series boasts a powerful 60MP front camera, tailor-made for exceptional vlog content, capturing every detail in 4K at 60fps. With this extraordinary phone, Kinza Hashmi is all set to redefine the smartphone photography and vlogging game.
What's Next?
This collaboration has left fans curious about what Kinza and Infinix have in store for the audience. Whether it's breathtaking photography, engaging vlogs, or more exclusive content, the future is bound to be thrilling.
As Kinza Hashmi continues to mesmerize us with her enchanting presence, she has already made a mark as the new face of the Infinix ZERO 30 Series. The exceptional features of the ZERO 30 Series, like its 50MP front camera, versatile vlog camera, and 4K 60fps video recording, perfectly complement her vibrant persona. Stay tuned to witness the journey of Kinza Hashmi and Infinix as they embark on this exciting adventure together.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
