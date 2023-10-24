vivo V29 5G is now available for sale in Pakistan

vivo, a renowned technology brand, today announced the availability of its latest V29 5G smartphone in Pakistan at an exciting price of PKR 159,999. vivo is committed to strengthening its smartphone portfolio to offer an unparalleled and seamless experience to its customers.
With the newly launched smartphone, vivo V29 5G, the brand intends to offer an absolute delight in every portrait with the Smart Aura Light Portrait, blended with the stunning appearance of 120Hz 3D Curved Screen, and enduring performance with 80W FlashCharge.
vivo has integrated an array of camera features in its V29 5G smartphone including Supermoon Mode, Food Mode, Super Night Video, and Super Group Video, to elevate the photography and videography experience for users who like to stock their perfect memories.
The V29 5G’s Smart Aura Light Portrait elevates the quality of portrait photography, offering high-definition and true-to-life portraits regardless of lighting conditions, whether it is bright daylight or dimly lit environments. Moreover, the 50MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ensures the subject always looks their best, while studio-like aura lighting effects add a touch of magic to the pictures.
Furthermore, vivo V29 5G comes with a charismatic 120Hz 3D Curved Screen with a display resolution of 2800 x 1260 offering a seamless experience for uninterrupted content, app swapping, binge-watching, games, and social networking, among others.
The smartphone is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon® 778G processor that allows consumers to use its splendid features effortlessly. The smartphone also supports 80W FlashCharge which powers up the device swiftly for those who are always on the go. Additionally, for a busy workday, the V29 5G offers Extended RAM 3.0 for seamless multitasking without any lag — boosting efficiency in managing tasks.
vivo V29 5G heralds a new chapter in smartphone technology, offering an unparalleled blend of aesthetics, camera, performance, and innovation. This latest addition to vivo’s esteemed portfolio of V series is built on a legacy of innovation. With groundbreaking features that redefine the smartphone industry, this smartphone is a marvel of technology that one can't afford to miss.
Price & Availability
The enchanting vivo V29 5G comes in two captivating color variants - Peak Blue leveraging an Innovative 3D Magnetic Particle technique and Nobel Black with Fluorite AG Glass. The device is now available for sale across Pakistan at Rs159,999 only.
vivo offers a one-year warranty for V29 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V29 5G is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).
For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v29
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
