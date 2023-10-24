  

vivo V29 5G is now available for sale in Pakistan

Web Desk
02:15 PM | 24 Oct, 2023
vivo, a renowned technology brand, today announced the availability of its latest V29 5G smartphone in Pakistan at an exciting price of PKR 159,999. vivo is committed to strengthening its smartphone portfolio to offer an unparalleled and seamless experience to its customers.

With the newly launched smartphone, vivo V29 5G, the brand intends to offer an absolute delight in every portrait with the Smart Aura Light Portrait, blended with the stunning appearance of 120Hz 3D Curved Screen, and enduring performance with 80W FlashCharge.

vivo has integrated an array of camera features in its V29 5G smartphone including Supermoon Mode, Food Mode, Super Night Video, and Super Group Video, to elevate the photography and videography experience for users who like to stock their perfect memories.

The V29 5G’s Smart Aura Light Portrait elevates the quality of portrait photography, offering high-definition and true-to-life portraits regardless of lighting conditions, whether it is bright daylight or dimly lit environments. Moreover, the 50MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera ensures the subject always looks their best, while studio-like aura lighting effects add a touch of magic to the pictures. 

Furthermore, vivo V29 5G comes with a charismatic 120Hz 3D Curved Screen with a display resolution of 2800 x 1260 offering a seamless experience for uninterrupted content, app swapping, binge-watching, games, and social networking, among others.

The smartphone is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon® 778G processor that allows consumers to use its splendid features effortlessly. The smartphone also supports 80W FlashCharge which powers up the device swiftly for those who are always on the go. Additionally, for a busy workday, the V29 5G offers Extended RAM 3.0 for seamless multitasking without any lag — boosting efficiency in managing tasks.

vivo V29 5G heralds a new chapter in smartphone technology, offering an unparalleled blend of aesthetics, camera, performance, and innovation. This latest addition to vivo’s esteemed portfolio of V series is built on a legacy of innovation. With groundbreaking features that redefine the smartphone industry, this smartphone is a marvel of technology that one can't afford to miss.

Price & Availability

The enchanting vivo V29 5G comes in two captivating color variants - Peak Blue leveraging an Innovative 3D Magnetic Particle technique and Nobel Black with Fluorite AG Glass. The device is now available for sale across Pakistan at Rs159,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V29 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V29 5G is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v29 


 

