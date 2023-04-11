Mansoor Ali Khan clarifies why he edited out Maryam Nawaz's answer to BMW question

Soon after a leaked video clip from Maryam Nawaz's interview went viral on social media and earned the Sharif family a strong reaction from the public, TV anchor Mansoor Ali Khan, who hosts a political talk show on Samaa TV and runs his own YouTube channel, came out with his side of the story.

In the leaked video clip from the interview, Maryam Nawaz outright denied that she owns a BMW car, which was taken away from Toshakhana. However, to prove Maryam Nawaz wrong, social media users came out quickly with her pictures and videos wherenin she can be seen in the front seat of the BMW in question.

Giving details of the team that was involved in recording Maryam Nawaz's interview, Mansoor Ali Khan said five to six people had access to the computer in which this interview was edited. He said he could not point out anyone without investigation. He however said what happened was unethical and he was responsible for that at the end of the day. He said he was bound not to record when his guest asked him not to record something. He said the computer in which this interview was edited had the internet access therefore it might have been hacked.

Giving an example of ethical journalism, Mansoor said that former Pakistani captain Younus Khan had an argument with him in Johannesburg during a cricket series between Pakistan and South Africa. After the interview, he said, Younus Khan realised that he did something wrong and he asked him not to broadcast that part of the interview. Mansoor said he did not broadcast that part of the interview as per Younus Khan's request.

Mansoor Ali Khan came up with a clarification about the leaked video clip after a number of senior journalists and political commentators shared their thoughts on it on social media. Here are some of the tweets on the topic:

ویسے تو انتہائی شرمندگی کی بات ہے مگر مریم بی بی کی معلومات کے لئیے عرض ہے کہ نواز شریف صاحب نے اس غیر قانونی مرسیڈیز تحفے کی قطعی کوئی ادائیگی نہیں انہیں نے یہ گاڑی مفت حاصل کی ہاں ان تمام گاڑیوں کی ادائیگی ہوئی ثابت شدہ منی لانڈرنگ پر مشتمل سو فیصد جعلی بینک اکاؤنٹ سے مزید… pic.twitter.com/fbiE87mJM8 — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) April 11, 2023

India’s so-called celebrated journalists need to learn from their Pakistani neighbors how to interview country’s most powerfuls! pic.twitter.com/7qrT9RgHm6 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 10, 2023

باجی مریم اورنگزیب مصالحے والی سرکار نے کہا کہ BMW گاڑی کی بات شامل نہیں کرنی۔ اسے رہنے دو یار۔ اور منصور علی خان نے اچھا بچہ بن کے اسے رہنے دیا۔ اور منصور صاحب وی لاگ میں بیٹھ کر ایسی ایسی رنگ بازی کرتے ہیں کہ جیسے لاہور کہ سب سے بڑے بدمعاش یہی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/2DqJPYoMV4 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 10, 2023