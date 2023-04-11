Salman Khan receives another threatening call

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently been in the headlines, not just for his upcoming Eid Al Fitr release but also for receiving life threats.

The call was made to the Mumbai Police control room at 9 pm on April 10, by a man who said he would kill the actor on April 30..

The Mumbai Police have issued a statement saying that they are investigating the call and have identified the caller as Rocky Bhai, a Gaurakshak from Jodhpur. According to media reports, the police have also located the caller's whereabouts.

After receiving several death threats recently, the actor has reportedly imported a brand-new, bulletproof SUV in white colour, as the carmaker does not produce the model in the country. The Mumbai Police have also increased security outside the actor's residence after he received threats by email, and a case has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the police had booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to Khan's office. The actor has been provided with Y+ category security by the authorities.

Last year, both Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, had also received death threats, with Salim Khan's security team finding a letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he would go for his routine morning jog. The police had registered a case then as well.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Apr-2023/salman-khan-beefs-up-security-after-death-threats-from-gangster-lawrence-bishnoi