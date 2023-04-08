Salman Khan beefs up security after death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Indian actor Salman Khan has beefed up his security keeping in view the death threats he received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi sent an email to Khan, telling him to apologise to his group or be ready to face the consequences.

In an interview, Bishnoi openly threatened to kill Khan, like he killed Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. Afterwards, the actor's personal assistant received a threatening email from Bishnoi's aide, leading to increased security measures around Khan's home.

In response to the threats, the Sultan actor has imported a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV, which has yet to be officially launched in India.

According to Pinkvilla, the vehicle is expected to provide a high level of security, with either a B6 or B7 level of ballistic protection. The B6 level offers protection against high-powered rifles, while the B7 level can defend against armour-piercing rounds.

This is not the first time the actor has beefed up his security. Last year, he upgraded to a Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, which was fitted with bulletproof glass. A close friend of the actor has lodged a complaint at the Bandra Police Station about the death threats.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in jail, openly admitted in an interview that his ultimate goal was to kill the Kick star. Salman Khan is one of Bollywood's most beloved and popular personalities, with a vast fan base. The threats against him have worried not only his fans but the entire industry.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.