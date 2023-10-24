Zadran dedicates 'Player of the Match' award to Afghan refugees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Afghanistan on Monday slammed struggling Pakistan by eight wickets, and partnership between Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped neighbours to chase not so easy target set by Pakistan.

Zadran was named player of the match for slamming 87 runs against Pakistan and dedicated his innings to illegal Afghan nationals who are set to be removed as Pakistani government holds Afghan nationals responsible for the majority of terror attacks.

Speaking in post-match ceremony, the power hitter said he played with a positive mind and positive intent, paying tribute to fellow opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

He then mentioned dedicating the feat to those people who have been sent back from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Pakistan decided to force out all foreign nationals, including Afghans, illegally residing in the country. All those living unlawfully in the country will have to leave Pakistan till November 1, the minister said during a press conference held after a caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chaired a meeting of the apex committee also attended by the top military officials.

Pakistan has faced 24 suicide attacks since January 2023, out of which 14 were carried out by Afghan nationals. “There is no doubt that Pakistan is facing attacks from Afghanistan,” the interior minister said.

He said all the state law enforcement agencies will be mobilized to take an action against the illegal foreign nationals.

Bugti also announced that all illegal properties and businesses being run by these illegal immigrants will also be confiscated after November 1.

He said action will be taken as per the law of the land against any of the Pakistani citizens if he is involved in the illegal businesses and making huge properties by these illegal foreign nationals.