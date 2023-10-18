Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of Ababeel Weapon System

Pakistan armed forces have conducted a successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system.

It said the missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalization of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible MinimumDeterrence.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of Strategic Organizations.

The top general appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test.

Meanwhile, President, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Services Chiefs also congratulated all members of the Strategic Forces on the achievement.