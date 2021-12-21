Pakistan successfully test-fires enhanced range version of Babur cruise missile

Pakistan on Tuesday conducted a successful test-firing of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B, said ISPR.

According to an ISPR statement, Tuesday’s missile launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General, Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

The Director-General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test will further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the conduct of the successful launch.