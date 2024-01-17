When will Ramadan 2024 begin in Saudi Arabia?

ABU DHABI – The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin from March 11 while Eidul Fitr would fall on April 10 or 11 in Saudi Arabia, according to Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS).

EAS Chairman Ibrahim Al Jarwan also made it clear that the predictions are based on astronomical assessment, adding that the final decision regarding Shawal and Ramadan moon sighting will be made by Saudi Arabia on the basis of witnesses.

He said the duration of fasting in Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, would be from 13 to 15 hours while the duration in other regions would depend on their geographical locations.

It is for the first time after 26 years that Ramadan month will be observed in winter season.