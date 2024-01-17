Search

World

When will Ramadan 2024 begin in Saudi Arabia?

Web Desk
02:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
When will Ramadan 2024 begin in Saudi Arabia?
Source: File Photo

ABU DHABI – The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin from March 11 while Eidul Fitr would fall on April 10 or 11 in Saudi Arabia, according to Emirates Astronomy Society (EAS).

EAS Chairman Ibrahim Al Jarwan also made it clear that the predictions are based on astronomical assessment, adding that the final decision regarding Shawal and Ramadan moon sighting will be made by Saudi Arabia on the basis of witnesses.

He said the duration of fasting in Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, would be from 13 to 15 hours while the duration in other regions would depend on their geographical locations.

It is for the first time after 26 years that Ramadan month will be observed in winter season. 

Do Muslims need permit for Umrah after Ramadan? Saudi government clarifies policy

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

04:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

TechWisely Ltd powers Saudi giant Almarai's Loyalty Program with AI

11:14 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

First-ever trial in earthquake deaths case to begin in Turkey today

11:17 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

New Zealand welcomes 2024 while rest of the world prepares for New ...

11:59 PM | 29 Dec, 2023

Saudi Arabia discovers high grade gold deposits

08:11 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Kangana Ranaut takes political plunge, set to contest 2024 Lok Sabha ...

02:48 PM | 2 Dec, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz dies at 84

World

06:26 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Man dresses up as girlfriend to appear in exam

11:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Turkey rubbishes rumours of granting residence permits to Afghans

11:56 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen in Gulf of Aden

12:31 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Maldives sets deadline for India to withdraw troops

11:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in ...

09:38 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Urdu Poet, literary icon Munawwar Rana passes away in Lucknow

Advertisement

Latest

03:09 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

CJP Isa vows to eliminate ‘Kalashnikov culture’ from Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: