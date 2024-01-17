Search

LHC allows Sheikh Rashid to contest elections from NA-56

02:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
LHC allows Sheikh Rashid to contest elections from NA-56
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to contest elections from NA-56 as general elections 2024 draws closer. 

The three-member bench of the LHC heard the petition against the appellate tribunal’s decision to accept Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers.

The petitioner argued that the nomination papers of the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief were accepted contrary to the facts, pleading the court to declare the decision of the appellate tribunal null and void.

After hearing arguments of both parties, the LHC upheld the tribunal’s and rejected the appeal against the acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers.

A day earlier, the AML chief was arrested from outside a court in Rawalpindi after he was denied bail in a case related to May 9.

He has now been shifted to Adiala jail on judicial remand for 14 days after the court turned down a petition filed by police seeking his physical remand.

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

