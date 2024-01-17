LHC allows Sheikh Rashid to contest elections from NA-56

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to contest elections from NA-56 as general elections 2024 draws closer.

The three-member bench of the LHC heard the petition against the appellate tribunal’s decision to accept Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers.

The petitioner argued that the nomination papers of the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief were accepted contrary to the facts, pleading the court to declare the decision of the appellate tribunal null and void.

After hearing arguments of both parties, the LHC upheld the tribunal’s and rejected the appeal against the acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers.

A day earlier, the AML chief was arrested from outside a court in Rawalpindi after he was denied bail in a case related to May 9.

He has now been shifted to Adiala jail on judicial remand for 14 days after the court turned down a petition filed by police seeking his physical remand.