LHC allows Sheikh Rashid to contest elections from NA-56

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday allowed former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to contest elections from NA-56 as general elections 2024 draws closer.
The three-member bench of the LHC heard the petition against the appellate tribunal’s decision to accept Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers.
The petitioner argued that the nomination papers of the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief were accepted contrary to the facts, pleading the court to declare the decision of the appellate tribunal null and void.
After hearing arguments of both parties, the LHC upheld the tribunal’s and rejected the appeal against the acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers.
A day earlier, the AML chief was arrested from outside a court in Rawalpindi after he was denied bail in a case related to May 9.
He has now been shifted to Adiala jail on judicial remand for 14 days after the court turned down a petition filed by police seeking his physical remand.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
