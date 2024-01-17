Search

China calls for restraint after Iran launches airstrikes in Pakistan

03:26 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

BEIJING – China has urged Pakistan and Iran to exercise "restraint" after Tehran launched an air strike on its territory that left two dead and three injured.

"We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing on Wednesday.

"We consider both Iran and Pakistan as close neighbours and major Islamic countries," she said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan summoned Iranian charge d’affaires to register a strong protest over the killing of innocent children due to cross-border air raids, the foreign office said.

Islamabad reacted strongly over unprovoked violation of airspace by Tehran air attack inside Pakistani territory killed two innocent children while injuring three other girls.

Foreign office said such violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.

MoFA called it concerning as despite the existence of several channels of communication, Iran opted for aggressive approach. The spokesperson said Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey strongest condemnation of this blatant violation.

It further maintained Pakistani government always raised voice against terrorism which is a common threat to all nations and requires coordinated action. It said such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.

Iran's attack in Pakistan

Tehran allegedly fired missiles and drones in Pakistan targeting the so-called bases of Baloch terror group Jaish al-Adl, but citizens were killed, and raising tensions in the Middle East already roiled by Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides in tailspin

