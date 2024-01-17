CJP Isa vows to eliminate ‘Kalashnikov culture’ from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa emphasised the imperative to eliminate the “Kalashnikov culture” prevailing in the country during a court session on Wednesday.

Presiding over a three-member bench alongside Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali, CJP Isa addressed the post-arrest bail application of a suspect, Kashif, involved in a case related to the theft of weapons from a residence.

Kashif faced charges under sections 395 and 412 of the Pakistan Penal Code for dacoity and receiving stolen property.

In the courtroom, lawyers Shabbir Hussain Gigyani and Muhammad Tariq Khan presented their arguments.

CJP Isa issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, the interior ministry’s secretary, and the home secretaries, police chiefs, and advocate generals of all provinces, requesting information on the number of licenses issued nationwide for prohibited weapons.

Highlighting the laxity in verifying licenses, Justice Isa expressed concern that the owner of the stolen weapons was not asked to provide documentation. The court, after considering Kashif’s plea, granted him post-arrest bail upon submission of surety bonds amounting to Rs50,000.

CJP Isa pointed out the prevalence of the “Kalashnikov culture” and its destructive impact on Pakistan, recounting an offer to purchase a Kalashnikov license himself. He criticized the public display of weapons, noting the dangerous practice of individuals with Kalashnikovs roaming in large cars with tinted glasses.

The judge raised questions about the identification of potential threats in public spaces and expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s failure to inquire about the weapons’ licenses during the investigation.

In response to these concerns, CJP Isa announced his intention to write to the interior ministry’s secretary, urging the return of all Kalashnikovs and their licenses. He underscored the need to address the alarming trend of individuals wielding Kalashnikovs in public spaces, emphasizing the potential risks associated with such practices.