Dubai Property Leaks: PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat and Farah Gogi too are on the list?

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85 Euro EUR 296 298.7 UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5 U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10 Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5 Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61 Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205 China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83 Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95 Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31 New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93 Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99 Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14 Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206 Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09 Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9 Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71





