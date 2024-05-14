Search

Dubai Property Leaks: PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat and Farah Gogi too are on the list?

09:15 PM | 14 May, 2024
A report by a group of investigative journalists from different countries of the world, including Pakistan, shows that foreigners own properties worth of nearly $400 billion in Dubai. 

