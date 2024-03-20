10 Top Google searches made by Pakistanis in 2024

As we approach 2024, let's take a look back at 2023 and find out which stars from across the globe have managed to pique Pakistanis' interest throughout the year!

The popular search engine, Google, annually shares a detail of top searches made by netizens from each country, and Pakistanis are among some of the most curious and fun people

This year, stars from all walks of life managed to rank in Pakistan's top Google searches. Find out who took the top spot!

Number 1

Hareem Shah

The Pakistani TikTok and social media star is the undisputed queen of internet for a reason and took the top spot, thanks to her unfiltered statements and online presence.

Number 2

Aliza Saher

Following the list is another upcoming social media celebrity and YouTube Vlogger Aliza Saher.

Number 3

Tiger Shroff

The Indian actor ranked at the third spot on the list owing to his illustrious career in Bollywood.

Number 4

Abdullah Shafiq

Shafiq ranked fourth on the list, and is a Pakistani cricketer who plays across all formats. He is a right-handed top-order batsman, and plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

Number 5

Usman Khan

At number 5 stands Usman Khan, a brilliant Pakistani cricketer. He is right handed Pakistani batsman plays for PSL in Quetta Gladiator and Multan Sultans.

Number 6

Anwar Ul Haq Kakkar

Kakkar stands at the sixth spot. He is currently the acting Pakistani Prime Minister in the care-taker government. Kakkar belongs to Balochistan.

Number 7

Glen Maxwell

An Aussie cricketer, Glenn James Maxwell began his cricket career in 2012. His recent performance in winning innings of the World Cup 2023 prompted him to further international stardom.

Number 8

Shubman Gill

At number 8 is Shubman Gill, a young Indian cricketer who plays in all the three formats.

Number 9

Saud Shakeel

Shakeel is a young Pakistani cricketer who made his international and ODI debut for the Pakistan cricket team in July 2021. In July 2023, he became the first Pakistani batsman to score a Test double century in Sri Lanka against the host.

Number 10

Haseeb Ullah Khan

An extraordinary Pakistani cricketer, Khan plays for Balochistan in domestic cricket and for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.