10 Top Google searches made by Pakistanis in 2024

As we approach 2024, let's take a look back at 2023 and find out which stars from across the globe have managed to pique Pakistanis' interest throughout the year!
The popular search engine, Google, annually shares a detail of top searches made by netizens from each country, and Pakistanis are among some of the most curious and fun people
This year, stars from all walks of life managed to rank in Pakistan's top Google searches. Find out who took the top spot!
Number 1
Hareem Shah
The Pakistani TikTok and social media star is the undisputed queen of internet for a reason and took the top spot, thanks to her unfiltered statements and online presence.
Number 2
Aliza Saher
Following the list is another upcoming social media celebrity and YouTube Vlogger Aliza Saher.
Number 3
Tiger Shroff
The Indian actor ranked at the third spot on the list owing to his illustrious career in Bollywood.
Number 4
Abdullah Shafiq
Shafiq ranked fourth on the list, and is a Pakistani cricketer who plays across all formats. He is a right-handed top-order batsman, and plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.
Number 5
Usman Khan
At number 5 stands Usman Khan, a brilliant Pakistani cricketer. He is right handed Pakistani batsman plays for PSL in Quetta Gladiator and Multan Sultans.
Number 6
Anwar Ul Haq Kakkar
Kakkar stands at the sixth spot. He is currently the acting Pakistani Prime Minister in the care-taker government. Kakkar belongs to Balochistan.
Number 7
Glen Maxwell
An Aussie cricketer, Glenn James Maxwell began his cricket career in 2012. His recent performance in winning innings of the World Cup 2023 prompted him to further international stardom.
Number 8
Shubman Gill
At number 8 is Shubman Gill, a young Indian cricketer who plays in all the three formats.
Number 9
Saud Shakeel
Shakeel is a young Pakistani cricketer who made his international and ODI debut for the Pakistan cricket team in July 2021. In July 2023, he became the first Pakistani batsman to score a Test double century in Sri Lanka against the host.
Number 10
Haseeb Ullah Khan
An extraordinary Pakistani cricketer, Khan plays for Balochistan in domestic cricket and for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.
The current currency rates in Pakistan's open market on March 20, 2024 are as follows
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee 278.5, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.9, and 1 AED to PKR 75.65.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.5 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.64
|749.64
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.5
|171.5
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.63
|317.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
