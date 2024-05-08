Sonya Hussyn trolled for her bold look in new viral video

Celebrities are known for their eye-grabbing outfits at events as they make fashion statements, and influence fashion trends on a larger scale.

Pakistani film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn is latest showbiz member who came under fire as she never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold statement.

The Azaadi star usually treats netizens with her sizzling avatar and also keeps them updated about her social life. Lately, Sonya was spotted in revealing Western outfit.

Here's how people reacted to her clip