Sonya Hussyn trolled for her bold look in new viral video

Celebrities are known for their eye-grabbing outfits at events as they make fashion statements, and influence fashion trends on a larger scale.
Pakistani film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn is latest showbiz member who came under fire as she never shies away from keeping things transparent, especially her bold statement.
The Azaadi star usually treats netizens with her sizzling avatar and also keeps them updated about her social life. Lately, Sonya was spotted in revealing Western outfit.
Here's how people reacted to her clip
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.