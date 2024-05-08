Yamaha introduces new YB125Z motorcycle: Check latest prices, features

Yamaha has introduced its YB125Z variant with some facelift as it features new graphic design on its fuel tank and side covers.
It is an amalgamation of elegance and modern engineering. With its classic design and cutting-edge features, the YB125Z embodies quality and comfort in equal measure.
Crafted for the discerning rider who values durability, sophistication, and innovation, the new YB125Z features updated graphics.
The two-wheeler is available in Vivid Cocktail Red and Metallic Black. It features OHC 125 CC engine and five-speed transmission system.
Yamaha engines also offer decent fuel averages, which makes them a popular choice for those who are looking for a stylish motorcycle.
The company has introduced no any change in structural design of the bike. It just featured updated graphics on the fuel tank.
The price of the classic Yamaha YB125Z stands at Rs424,000.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
