Yamaha introduces new YB125Z motorcycle: Check latest prices, features

Yamaha has introduced its YB125Z variant with some facelift as it features new graphic design on its fuel tank and side covers.

It is an amalgamation of elegance and modern engineering. With its classic design and cutting-edge features, the YB125Z embodies quality and comfort in equal measure.

Crafted for the discerning rider who values durability, sophistication, and innovation, the new YB125Z features updated graphics.

The two-wheeler is available in Vivid Cocktail Red and Metallic Black. It features OHC 125 CC engine and five-speed transmission system.

Yamaha engines also offer decent fuel averages, which makes them a popular choice for those who are looking for a stylish motorcycle.

What’s The New in YB125Z?

The company has introduced no any change in structural design of the bike. It just featured updated graphics on the fuel tank.

Yamaha YB125Z Latest Price in Pakistan

The price of the classic Yamaha YB125Z stands at Rs424,000.