Yamaha Bikes latest price in Pakistan April 2024 Update

Yamaha is a famous Pakistani motorcycle maker known for its top-notch stylish rides. Yamaha two-wheelers are more expensive than Honda and other Chinese bikes.

The price difference is mainly due to the higher quality materials and latest technology used in Yamaha motorcycles. Yamaha bikes like YBR 125 are known for their powerful engines, which are designed to deliver high performance and reliability.

Yamaha engines also offer decent fuel averages, which makes them a popular choice for those who are looking for a stylish motorcycle.

Earlier this year, the company jacked up the prices of its all motorcycles, with the surge going as high as Rs14,000.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

PKR466,000

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

PKR424,000

Yamaha Bikes 2024 Price in Pakistan