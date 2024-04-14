Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Seerat Museum to play vital role in combating Islamophobia: PM Shehbaz

Web Desk
03:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2024
Seerat Museum to play vital role in combating Islamophobia: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Seerat Museum project would play a vital role in combating Islamophobia and disseminating knowledge about the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) among both local and international audiences.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the museum, he emphasized its significance in educating the new generation and raising awareness about the Prophet's life and character.

He noted with concern the ideological divisions prevalent in the world, leading to negative propaganda against Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which in turn fostered hate and divisions.

The Seerat Museum, he believed, would serve as a beacon of knowledge, enlightening people about the Prophet's teachings and guiding them on how to lead their lives and foster relationships. Furthermore, it would dispel misconceptions and counteract the negative narrative surrounding the Prophet's life.

The prime minister extended gratitude to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz for their cooperation in the Seerat Museum project. He underscored the unwavering support of Saudi Arabia, exemplified by landmarks like the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, and highlighted the warm reception received during his recent visit to Makkah and Medina.

Acknowledging Saudi Arabia's deep affection for Pakistan, he anticipated further cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, and industry. He also praised the Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa for his invaluable guidance and support for the museum project.

During the event, the Prime Minister honoured young Huffaz and Qaris for their outstanding memorization and recitation of the Quran, commending them for spreading the teachings of the Quran worldwide. He emphasized the importance of the young generation understanding the true message of the Quran.

The Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr Mohammed Al-Issa, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the modern technological approach to showcasing various aspects of Prophet Muhammad's life and teachings in the Seerat Museum.

PM to attend foundation stone ceremony of Seerat Museum

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Seerat Museum to play vital role in combating Islamophobia: PM Shehbaz

02:31 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Yamaha Bikes latest price in Pakistan April 2024 Update

12:42 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

750 Prize bond April 2024 – Check Balloting, Draw Date and Winners

11:40 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz Sharif greets Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

11:02 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

Pakistan urges Iran, Israel to 'exercise restraint, de-escalation' ...

10:36 AM | 14 Apr, 2024

JIT comprising ISI, IB officers to probe Bahawalnagar 'stand-off' ...

Pakistan

06:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab Police clarify reports of confrontation ...

01:04 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Airport security personnel drags minor girl by hair, viral video ...

09:40 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab police SHO, ASI arrested for 'illegally ...

06:06 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Punjab launches 20,000 Bikes Scheme for Students: Here's how to apply!

10:13 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

US Dollar expected to drop by Rs50 against Pakistani rupee in coming ...

08:57 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Inquiry committee to probe Bahawalnagar incident, says ISPR

Advertisement

Latest

03:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Seerat Museum to play vital role in combating Islamophobia: PM Shehbaz

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 299.95 302.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45
 		 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86
 		 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: