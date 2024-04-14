Seerat Museum to play vital role in combating Islamophobia: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Seerat Museum project would play a vital role in combating Islamophobia and disseminating knowledge about the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) among both local and international audiences.
Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the museum, he emphasized its significance in educating the new generation and raising awareness about the Prophet's life and character.
He noted with concern the ideological divisions prevalent in the world, leading to negative propaganda against Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which in turn fostered hate and divisions.
The Seerat Museum, he believed, would serve as a beacon of knowledge, enlightening people about the Prophet's teachings and guiding them on how to lead their lives and foster relationships. Furthermore, it would dispel misconceptions and counteract the negative narrative surrounding the Prophet's life.
The prime minister extended gratitude to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz for their cooperation in the Seerat Museum project. He underscored the unwavering support of Saudi Arabia, exemplified by landmarks like the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, and highlighted the warm reception received during his recent visit to Makkah and Medina.
Acknowledging Saudi Arabia's deep affection for Pakistan, he anticipated further cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, and industry. He also praised the Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa for his invaluable guidance and support for the museum project.
During the event, the Prime Minister honoured young Huffaz and Qaris for their outstanding memorization and recitation of the Quran, commending them for spreading the teachings of the Quran worldwide. He emphasized the importance of the young generation understanding the true message of the Quran.
The Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr Mohammed Al-Issa, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the modern technological approach to showcasing various aspects of Prophet Muhammad's life and teachings in the Seerat Museum.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
