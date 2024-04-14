Iran closes airspace as Israel 'prepares for' attack after retaliatory strikes

Search

World

Web Desk
05:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2024
A day after Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones and missiles, Israel announced on Sunday its readiness to prepare for a potential Iranian strike within the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a brief statement on X, Israeli PM Netanyahu wrote, “We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win.”

The Israeli prime minister said the war in Gaza to continue with “full force”, said the media reports.

On the other hand, Iran has closed its airspace, including Imam Khomeini International Airport, until tomorrow. 

In addition to the airspace closure, internal flights to major Iranian cities have been halted indefinitely, further contributing to the disruption caused by the current situation.

The closure affects both domestic and international travel, with airlines such as Etihad Airways canceling flights to destinations including Israel, Oman, and Jordan.
Iran warned Israel of a more significant retaliation on its soil if it responds to Tehran's recent drone and missile attacks.

President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized that any reckless actions by Israel or its allies would prompt a decisive and stronger reaction from Iran.

This warning echoes similar sentiments expressed by Iranian military chief Major-General Mohammad Bagheri, who stated that a much larger response would await Israel if it retaliates. 

Additionally, Iranian officials have warned the United States against supporting Israeli retaliation, indicating that any such support could lead to Iran targeting US bases. 

Meanwhile, Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations justified Tehran's response to what it deemed as Israeli aggression, asserting it as a legitimate defense. The statement concluded by urging the US to refrain from involvement in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

On Saturday night, Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones and missiles, according to the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said it has released the drones and missiles under the operation “True Promise”, adding that the move is part of punishment for the “Israeli crimes”.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel,” US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a Saturday statement. “The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

Syrian military remains on high alert while Iraq, Jordan and Israel announced that they have closed their air space.

On Sunday, Israel reported modest damage and reopened its airspace following the unprecedented direct attack.

