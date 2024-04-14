Punjab fixes roti price at Rs16

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Sunday decreased the roti price from Rs 20 to Rs16.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif issued a message on the social media platform X, saying, "Alhamdulillah, the Punjab government has reduced the price of roti to Rs16."

Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that all districts of Punjab and relevant departments have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of this decision.

Earlier, The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday set the minimum support price of wheat for 2023-24 at Rs3,900 per 40kg.

The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has endorsed the Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25.

