‘ICUBE-Q’: Pakistan’s first moon mission enters lunar orbit

BEIJING – China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe, carrying Pakistan’s first moon mission, has successfully entered the lunar orbit, Chinese media eported on Wednesday,

“The Chang's-6 successfully performed a near-moon braking procedure before entering the circumlunar orbit at 10:12 a.m. (0212GMT),” Xinhua News Agency reported citing a statement by the China National Space Administration.

The Chinese mission carries Pakistan’s first lunar satellite known as ICUBE-Q and it was launched on Friday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province of China.

The iCUBE-Q orbiter features two optical cameras and it is poised to capture stunning images of the lunar surface and is equipped with two advanced optical cameras.

Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology, in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University and Pakistan’s SUPARCO, jointly developed the satellite.