‘ICUBE-Q’: Pakistan’s first moon mission enters lunar orbit

BEIJING – China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe, carrying Pakistan’s first moon mission, has successfully entered the lunar orbit, Chinese media eported on Wednesday,
“The Chang's-6 successfully performed a near-moon braking procedure before entering the circumlunar orbit at 10:12 a.m. (0212GMT),” Xinhua News Agency reported citing a statement by the China National Space Administration.
The Chinese mission carries Pakistan’s first lunar satellite known as ICUBE-Q and it was launched on Friday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province of China.
The iCUBE-Q orbiter features two optical cameras and it is poised to capture stunning images of the lunar surface and is equipped with two advanced optical cameras.
Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology, in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University and Pakistan’s SUPARCO, jointly developed the satellite.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.