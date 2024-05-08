Search

Deepfake video of Alia Bhatt goes viral, fans outraged

09:07 PM | 8 May, 2024
Alia Bhatt, the beloved Bollywood actress, has once again found herself at the center of controversy due to a deepfake video circulating online. The daughter of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Alia, has been targeted by artificial intelligence-generated deepfake technology, sparking anger among her fans.

In the viral clip, Alia is seen wearing a pink saree, but fans were quick to notice discrepancies in her facial expressions, raising suspicions about its authenticity. It was captioned as an off-screen moment of Alia Bhatt and quickly spread across the internet.

However, it was later revealed that the clip was a deepfake, created using advanced deep learning algorithms. Alia's face was digitally manipulated onto footage originally featuring another Indian actress, Wamika Gabi.

The original video featuring Wamika was shared two weeks prior, adding to the confusion. Fans expressed outrage over the morphed clip, questioning its legality and ethics. This incident underscores the challenges posed by AI in the entertainment and digital media industries, where such technology can be misused to manipulate content and deceive audiences.

