Man held for robbing citizens in guise of road accidents 

Web Desk
09:15 PM | 8 May, 2024
LAHORE – Police on Wednesday arrested a robber who pretended to cause an accident in order to rob the citizens.

The Safe City has released a video of a robber in which he can be seen attempting to rob a citizen. 

At a traffic signal, a motorbike-riding robber deliberately hit a car from behind. Using the accident as an excuse, the robber got the citizens out of the car.

As soon as they got out of the car, the robber attempted to rob them at gunpoint. When the passengers in the car resisted, the robber fired a shot. Hearing the gunshot, Dolphin Squad personnel on patrol arrived at the scene.

Upon seeing the Dolphin Squad, the robber tried to flee, but the Safe City virtual patrol officer tracked the robber using cameras.

Following Safe City's indication, the Dolphin Force pursued and arrested the suspect. They have registered a case against him and begun legal proceedings.

A Safe Cities spokesperson advised citizens to immediately call 15 in case of any emergency.

