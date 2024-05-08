Man held for robbing citizens in guise of road accidents 

LAHORE – Police on Wednesday arrested a robber who pretended to cause an accident in order to rob the citizens.
The Safe City has released a video of a robber in which he can be seen attempting to rob a citizen.
At a traffic signal, a motorbike-riding robber deliberately hit a car from behind. Using the accident as an excuse, the robber got the citizens out of the car.
As soon as they got out of the car, the robber attempted to rob them at gunpoint. When the passengers in the car resisted, the robber fired a shot. Hearing the gunshot, Dolphin Squad personnel on patrol arrived at the scene.
Upon seeing the Dolphin Squad, the robber tried to flee, but the Safe City virtual patrol officer tracked the robber using cameras.
Following Safe City's indication, the Dolphin Force pursued and arrested the suspect. They have registered a case against him and begun legal proceedings.
A Safe Cities spokesperson advised citizens to immediately call 15 in case of any emergency.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.