Educational institutions in Rawalpindi to observe black day on May 9

Rawalpindi's educational institutions have decided to observe May 9 as a Black Day in remembrance of the tragic incident that occurred on that date. The district administration has issued a notification for all educational institutions, directing them to organize events for both faculty and students.

According to the notification, the significance of observing a Black Day will be highlighted during these events, and the administration will oversee the arrangements by visiting schools. It has been specified that no one will be allowed to leave the assembly hall during the programs, and it will be the responsibility of the principal to ensure order and discipline throughout the proceedings.

The planned activities aim to facilitate a deeper understanding of the significance of historical events and the enduring lessons they impart.