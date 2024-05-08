Punjab govt announces CM international scholarship program

The Punjab government has introduced the 'Punjab Chief Minister International Scholarship Programme' aimed at supporting talented students from the province. This initiative, unveiled recently, seeks to provide opportunities for deserving individuals to pursue master’s and PhD degrees at prestigious universities worldwide.

According to officials involved in the program, a substantial allocation of Rs26 billion has been earmarked for this initiative. This funding will enable students to access scholarships, covering various expenses associated with their academic pursuits abroad.

The program is scheduled to officially commence in the upcoming financial year, with an initial budget allocation of Rs. 5 billion set aside for the next fiscal year. This signifies the government's commitment to investing in the education and future prospects of Punjab's youth.