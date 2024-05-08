Search

Pakistan

Punjab govt announces CM international scholarship program

Web Desk
10:35 PM | 8 May, 2024
scholarship

The Punjab government has introduced the 'Punjab Chief Minister International Scholarship Programme' aimed at supporting talented students from the province. This initiative, unveiled recently, seeks to provide opportunities for deserving individuals to pursue master’s and PhD degrees at prestigious universities worldwide.

According to officials involved in the program, a substantial allocation of Rs26 billion has been earmarked for this initiative. This funding will enable students to access scholarships, covering various expenses associated with their academic pursuits abroad.

The program is scheduled to officially commence in the upcoming financial year, with an initial budget allocation of Rs. 5 billion set aside for the next fiscal year. This signifies the government's commitment to investing in the education and future prospects of Punjab's youth.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:12 PM | 8 May, 2024

Punjab government decides not to buy wheat from farmers

10:35 PM | 8 May, 2024

Punjab govt announces CM international scholarship program

10:15 PM | 8 May, 2024

Educational institutions in Rawalpindi to observe black day on May 9

09:15 PM | 8 May, 2024

Man held for robbing citizens in guise of road accidents 

08:53 PM | 8 May, 2024

Sindh government sets fixed price for wheat at Rs. 4000 per maund

08:32 PM | 8 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz Sharif declares education emergency in the country

Pakistan

09:59 AM | 6 May, 2024

Transgenders attack Kharian police station after 'assault on ...

11:02 AM | 6 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video in police uniform goes viral

01:38 PM | 7 May, 2024

People behind May 9 incidents must be held accountable: DG ISPR

01:28 PM | 7 May, 2024

Meet Huzaifa Mughal, and Dr Hajra Niaz - Pakistani couple who cleared ...

09:29 PM | 6 May, 2024

Dania Shah 'agrees to pay her lawyer Rs20m fee' in Aamir Liaquat ...

10:29 PM | 7 May, 2024

FBI's fallen Pakistani agent Kamran Faridi released from US jail

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 8 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan reaches finals after 13 years

Gold & Silver

02:46 PM | 8 May, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 8 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.25
Euro EUR 294.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: