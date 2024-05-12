Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 12 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 May 2024