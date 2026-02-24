PM Shehbaz meets Qatari leaders in Doha, vows to strengthen defence, economic ties

DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, in Doha.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of defense and security and reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing cooperation between the armed forces of both countries and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and expanding defense partnership.

Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and conveyed Qatar’s interest in deepening defense cooperation. The meeting also included discussions on the regional situation, particularly regarding Iran and Afghanistan.

Both sides stressed the importance of dialogue, de-escalation, and collective efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

According to a statement, the two sides expressed their shared resolve to elevate their strategic partnership across all areas of mutual interest.

Meeting with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade

Earlier, the Prime Minister also met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation and expressed satisfaction over the growing momentum in Pakistan-Qatar relations. Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed also serves as Chairman of the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Business Task Force.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of increasing bilateral trade volume and diversifying Pakistan’s exports to Qatar, particularly agricultural products, food items, and value-added goods. Both sides discussed follow-up on the sixth session of the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the agreed decisions.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s investment-friendly reforms and the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in easing foreign investment. Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed reiterated Qatar’s interest in expanding economic cooperation and strengthening private sector and business-to-business linkages between the two countries.

Both sides also agreed to convene a task force meeting during the holy month of Ramadan, comprising relevant authorities from both countries, to discuss concrete investment proposals for Qatari investment in Pakistan. The meeting emphasized the shared commitment to further deepening trade, investment, and industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.