Gold prices in Pakistan move up by Rs3,400 per tola

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market on Tuesday in line with soaring global rates amid boiling tensions between the US and Iran.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola rate surged by Rs3,400, taking new rate to Rs539,962.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs2,915 with latest rate surging to Rs462,930 in Pakistan.

In international market, the precious commodity also recorded upward trend with per ounce price increasing by $34 to $5,172.

Silver prices in Pakistan also followed the trend as per tola rate saw an increase of Rs192 to settle at Rs9,286.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to witness bearish trend as investors are pumping out their money from market due to geopolitical tensions.

The KSE-100 index shed 1,432.54 points to close at 166,258.54 point, showing a negative change of 0.85 percent compared to previous close of 167,691.08 points.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold increased by Rs3,000 and was sold at Rs536,562 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams gold also moved up by Rs2,572 to Rs460,015 from Rs 457,443.