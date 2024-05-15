Gold price up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered significant recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday after witnessed losses in previous two sessions.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs244,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram went up by Rs2,489 to close at Rs209,191.

In international market, the precious commodity also witnessed upward trend where gold price increased by $28 to settle at $2,365 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange recorded its best day of the year on Wednesday as benchmark index KSE-100 hits record 75,000 mark for the first time in history.

According to the PSX website, the market open with a positive sentiment and KSE-100 Index is currently hovering at 74,660 after hitting record 75,000 mark.

Investors rejoiced as the index soared by an impressive 563 points, reaching 75,094 points on Wednesday.