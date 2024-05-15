Search

Gold price up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

02:53 PM | 15 May, 2024
Gold price up by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices registered significant recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday after witnessed losses in previous two sessions.

 Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs244,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram went up by Rs2,489 to close at Rs209,191.

In international market, the precious commodity also witnessed upward trend where gold price increased by $28 to settle at $2,365 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange recorded its best day of the year on Wednesday as benchmark index KSE-100 hits record 75,000 mark for the first time in history.

According to the PSX website, the market open with a positive sentiment and KSE-100 Index is currently hovering at 74,660 after hitting record 75,000 mark.

Investors rejoiced as the index soared by an impressive 563 points, reaching 75,094 points on Wednesday. 

02:53 PM | 15 May, 2024

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 15 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

