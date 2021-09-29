Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 September 2021
08:43 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,450 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 102,025.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Karachi
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Quetta
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Attock
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Multan
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,300
|PKR 1,440
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:26 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan sees significant drop in new Covid cases as positivity rate ...09:24 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
- PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns over ‘curtailed powers’: reports09:08 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 September 202108:43 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
- Inzamam discharged from hospital after heart procedure12:35 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed pair up for Zee5 web series
06:40 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- American superstar R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial04:59 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Ushna Shah slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi’11:53 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Famous YouTubers Shomaila and Hassam part ways04:09 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021