Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 September 2021
08:43 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,450 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 102,025.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Karachi PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Islamabad PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Peshawar PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Quetta PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Sialkot PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Attock PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Gujranwala PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Jehlum PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Multan PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Bahawalpur PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Gujrat PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Nawabshah PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Chakwal PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Hyderabad PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Nowshehra PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Sargodha PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Faisalabad PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440
Mirpur PKR 111,300 PKR 1,440

